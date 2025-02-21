Shrewsbury Folk Festival finalises 2025 line up

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released its complete 2025 line-up following the announcement of four new artists.

Holy Moly and The Crackers are the final artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Organisers have tempted Newcastle folk rockers Holy Moly & The Crackers out of their hiatus for a one-off festival exclusive show on Saturday August 23. The festival will also host two performances of This Flight Tonight – The Songs of Joni Mitchell on Friday August 22 and Saturday August 23. Completing the 2025 bill are world music trio Touki and Sam Kelly & Jamie Francis, both appearing on Monday August 25.

Headliners already announced include Levellers, Oysterband playing their final UK festival, Skerryvore, Martha Wainwright and a special Scottish focus featuring artists such as Dougie MacLean and Blazin’ Fiddles.

Shrewsbury is widely renowned as one of the leading folk festivals in the UK, providing an unrivalled variety of folk, Americana and world music over August Bank Holiday weekend. It has four music stages, a dedicated dance tent with an extensive line-up of ceilidhs, dances, workshops and shows.

It also has a strong family focus with extensive programmes of music, dance, crafts, arts and more for children and teenagers. There is also more than 100 hours of programmed workshops, sessions and activities from music, dance, crafts, yoga, walks and more.

Festival director, Sandra Surtees, said the festival was bucking the nationwide downturn being experienced by many events and experiencing an unprecedented demand for tickets this year.

“We haven’t seen tickets selling at this rate since before the covid pandemic, which is reassuring for us at a time when many other festivals taking a year out or folding due to the financial challenges our industry is facing,” she explained

“We’re not immune to those challenges but our reputation for delivering a world class music event, albeit with a relaxed and friendly vibe, seems to be standing us in good stead. People know that they can come for the whole weekend and our ticket price covers everything bar food and drink so it’s exceptional value for money for four days. We also introduced a monthly payment plan this year so it’s really helped audiences to commit and buy tickets early.”

Day and weekend tickets are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from just £47.