A stellar lineup at The Holroyd Community Theatre for 2025

The Holroyd Community Theatre at Moreton Hall, Weston Rhyn, is kicking off 2025 with a diverse and exciting program.

The Holroyd Community Theatre

From charity music nights and unique sensory sessions to wine-tasting evenings and author events, the theatre has already offered something for everyone. Recent highlights include a captivating Charity Music Night with James Humphreys, an underwater-themed baby sensory session, and a wine-tasting event with Master of Wine, Richard Bampfield, benefiting charity.

The Holroyd is also a popular venue for BOOKA events, having recently hosted Sunday Times bestselling author JoJo Moyes, with Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies scheduled to appear soon.

Film buffs can rejoice with two upcoming National Theatre Live screenings. Catch Ncuti Gatwa (Dr Who; Sex Education) in a fresh take on Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” and see Steve Coogan in four roles in the world premiere stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove.” These screenings offer a London theatre experience without the travel.

March brings a vibrant transformation as the theatre hosts the SATIPS Art Exhibition, showcasing top artwork from schools nationwide, along with interactive workshops. Later in the month, Moreton Hall’s middle school students will take to the stage in “Moana JR.” for three evening performances from March 25th-27th.

May features Moreton Hall’s annual Business Lunch, with guest speaker Sir Ian Cheshire, offering networking opportunities and a delicious meal. Music lovers can look forward to a performance by Fleetwood Shack, covering the greatest Fleetwood Mac hits.

In June, Moreton Hall will present “Primera Cita,” a Spanish-language play, giving local schools a chance to experience European culture. Budding scientists and engineers can participate in Moreton Hall’s Annual STEM Challenge Day. The month culminates with performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock The Musical” by Delta Academy of Performing Arts, “Frozen JR.” by Stagecoach Oswestry, and the return of Mark Lord’s popular music-through-the-decades show, raising funds for Derwen College.

Beyond these special events, The Holroyd Community Theatre also hosts weekly community groups like the Buggy Walk Group and the Performing Arts Academy, Face2Face.

Book your tickets now at theholroydtheatre.co.uk/whats-on.