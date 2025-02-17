Jess Glynne revealed as next ‘Live at Ludlow Castle’ headliner

Pop superstar Jess Glynne is taking to the stage as part of the Live at Ludlow Castle summer 2025 series, on Sunday 27th July.

The latest headliner to join the concert series’ impressive line-up, Jess Glynne shot to fame when featured as guest vocalist on ‘Rather Be’ by Clean Bandit and ‘My Love’ by Route 94 in 2013, both of which topped the UK Charts and cemented her as British pop royalty.

Glynne subsequently signed with Atlantic Records in her own right, releasing her debut album ‘I Cry When I Laugh’ in 2015 which included the no. 1 hit single ‘Hold My Hand’. Further chart-topping singles from Glynne’s second album, 2018’s ‘Always In Between’ rendered Glynne the first British female solo artist to have seven consecutive number ones. In 2024, Jess signed a new deal with EMI Records and released her third studio album, ‘Jess’, which saw the singer exploring exciting new sonic directions.

Jess Glynne’s headline performance is part of 2025’s Live at Ludlow Castle series, which sees unique performances from musical legends and rising stars within the historic grounds of the Shropshire landmark; this latest Live At Ludlow Castle news follows the announcement of a sold out evening with singer-songwriter Olly Murs, a very special 30th anniversary concert from brit pop icons Supergrass, an evening with Irish superstars The Script, a headline performance from legendary electronic act Faithless, Scottish rock royalty Texas and the inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival featuring sets from stand up greats Katherine Ryan, Russell Howard and many more.

The Live At Ludlow Castle Series, now entering its third year, has already seen unforgettable, sold-out headline performances from the likes of James, Elbow and Anne-Marie for thousands of fans year on year. This year’s concerts will mark the second year in a five-year programming deal between Futuresound, the independent promoters behind the concert series and Ludlow Castle’s management team, with Live at Ludlow Castle running across two consecutive weekends for the first time.

Founded by Ludlow man Colin Oliver, Leeds-based Futuresound have worked with Ludlow Castle on creating, establishing and realising the annual series of 6,000 capacity events since 2023 and the partnership is fully committed to establishing the iconic site as one of the UK’s premier outdoor venues for live music, comedy and more.

General sale for Jess Glynne tickets opens 10am on 21st February, and Ludlow postcode pre-sale sign-up opens 10am on 20th February.