Shropshire’s independent cinemas seek young film curators this summer

Four of Shropshire’s independent cinemas – Wem Town Hall, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Wellington Orbit, and The Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury – are launching a bold new opportunity for young film buffs.

Supported by the British Film Institute, Shropshire Young Curators gives film lovers age 15-19, the chance to choose and put on a film across all four cinemas, this summer.

“You don’t have to know anything about running a cinema or marketing a film,” says Rose Horner of Wem Town Hall. “We want you to bring your vision of what makes a brilliant movie. Cinema is all about storytelling and fresh perspectives. We want to support the next generation of talent but also about regenerating film in Shropshire.”

- Advertisement -

It’s the beginning of a new partnership between Wem Town Hall, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Wellington Orbit, and The Old Market Hall. Together, they hope to change the cultural landscape of the county, starting with an innovative weekend of films and events to appeal to their communities in July. Details are currently under wraps, but the Shropshire Young Curators will be leading a themed showing at all four cinemas.

“They’ll be in charge of choosing a film according to an artistic brief to put on at our cinema that weekend and will promote it in their own way. We’re excited to take more risks that showcase young talent,” said Jess Laurie, of Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

The climax of the project is a Red Carpet Screening at the Old Market Hall.

The chosen Young Curators will be fully-trained and supported to bring their vision to the big screen, gaining hands-on experience in film selection, event planning, and audience engagement. The cinemas appreciate the transport challenges facing local young film lovers, so travel bursaries and online training are available.

There are 12 places. Young film fans eager to be part of Shropshire Young Curators are encouraged to apply before the deadline on 5 March.

For more information and to apply, contact: elsa@ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk