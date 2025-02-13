Free February Fun with Urban Games across Telford and Wrekin

Half-term this February (17-23) will be packed with free sports and activities, as Telford & Wrekin Council hosts its Urban Games programme at venues across the borough with help from professional coaches.

Councillor Richard Overton pictured with those taking part in netball during the Urban Games. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

There is no need to book, all sessions are completely free to attend and children up to the age of 16 (even babies and toddlers) can find something to keep them entertained.

The activities encourage healthy, active lifestyles while providing a safe environment for young people to try something new. Parents can rest easy knowing that all activities are supervised and are also kind on the pocket too with no charge.

The standout attraction of February’s Urban Games is the launch of Sky Reach in Telford Town Park where the climbing wall will be open along with free fall experiences.

Looking for even more activity? Multi-sport sessions including football and basketball, dodgeball and badminton will be going on in the playgrounds at the town park too.

For younger children, the outdoor ‘Wild Telford’ sessions are nature-themed activities, including trails, bug and treasure hunts that are guided by the Shropshire Wildlife Trust in nature reserves across Telford.

A mix of traditional and new activities are available – like quidditch, the magical Harry Potter-inspired game or even WWE World Wrestling Entertainment.

For those who prefer traditional sports, there’s table tennis, football, hockey, and netball with professional coaches from AFC Telford United Foundation, Shropshire Cricket, Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club, Telford Netball Club, 4 All Foundation and Telford Bike Hub leading the sessions to ensure high-quality instruction and plenty of fun for all.

The town centre will also see the Bike Hub open for the first time this year with ‘Learn2Ride’ sessions that can be booked here. These sessions are NOT part of the Urban Games and carry a £10 charge, however if your child’s bike is in need of repair, Dr Bike will be on hand offering free repairs and safety checks, ensuring young cyclists can get back on their wheels without any worries.

Councillor Raj Mehta, (Lab) Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride said: “It’s fantastic to see so many exciting activities available for this half-term’s Urban Games, including the brand-new Sky Reach facility. It’s wonderful that children can try climbing, free fall, and a whole range of sports – there’s something for everyone. I’m sure it’s going to be a half-term to remember.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Bringing communities together is an important way of ensuring they are safer and stronger. Through my partnership with the council, the Urban Games is a shining example of work taking place to provide young people with free, fun and safe activities that reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”

The Urban Games is funded through the council’s Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme in partnership with West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Visit the Telford & Wrekin Council website to view the full schedule for the Urban Games and other sports, clubs and activities for young people of all ages and abilities in Telford.