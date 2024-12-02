Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival announces first wave of gala show acts

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICF) has unveiled the first wave of acts for its 2025 gala show at Theatre Severn.

Lindsey Santoro

Kicking off on Wednesday, 9th July, the festival will take over various venues across Shrewsbury, culminating in the spectacular gala show at Theatre Severn on Sunday, 13th July.

MC for the evening is Scott Bennett, a stand-up comedian and writer who is ‘without doubt live comedy’s best kept secret’ according to The Evening Standard newspaper. He made his debut on Live at the Apollo in 2021 and has also appeared as a regular guest on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Elephant in the Room with Sarah Millican.

- Advertisement -

During the lockdown of 2020, Scott pioneered the viral hit, Stand up from the Shed, a weekly topical live-streamed stand up show from his actual garden shed. The show achieved national coverage in the press, Sky News, BBC News and Five Live. Scott’s tour dates sell out almost as soon as they go on sale and he is a firm favourite with audiences at SICF.

Also appearing is Birmingham based Lindsey Santoro who has emerged as one of the most original female voices to come out of the West Midlands. She enjoyed success at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023, winning Next Up’s Biggest Award in Comedy for the most outstanding show and earned an Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer Nomination for her critically acclaimed debut sell-out show, Pink Tinge.

Naturally effusive and full of giddy joy, Lindsey made her TV debut on Mel Giedroyc’s: Unforgivable (Dave), Comedy Central Live and The Stand-Up Sketch Show (ITV2). Other credits include Channels 4’s The Joy of Missing Out and The Elephant in the Room with Sarah Millican on BBC Radio 4. Lindsey has been named on several ones-to-watch comedy lists.

Commenting on the event, SICF co director Beth McGowan said: “It seems like it was only yesterday since the last gala show in July and yet here we are again planning for next year. We’ve added an extra date and venue for 2025, details of which will be announced soon. And of course, the time of year is fast approaching when comedy lovers are hoping to find gala show tickets in their Christmas stockings!”

Tickets for the SICF Gala Show on 13 July are available through the Theatre Severn box office.