Details revealed for Welshampton’s 14th annual winter show

A Shropshire village team promises a merry old time in the depths of winter as it begins the countdown to its fourteenth winter show, an original production involving all parts of the community.

Picture caption: Director Ian Andrew auditions candidates for the role of Bruin Bear in the winter show

Taking place at Welshampton Parish Hall on 21st, 22nd and 23rd of February 2025, ‘Hoodwinked’ is an original pantomime created for Welshampton Bonfire Committee by local writer, Richard Jones.

Richard said: “The annual pantomime has become such a fixture of Welshampton’s winter and it’s been a huge honour to produce an original script with lots of local references.”

- Advertisement -

Loosely based on the Robin Hood story the action is switched from Nottingham to the countryside in and around Welshampton, where the dastardly Sir Nigel Nicely is having a field day at the expense of the poverty-stricken population. Outlaws Robin Hood, Maid Marian and all the gang aim to foil the villain’s game, while Toot and Flute, the Sheriff’s daughters, try to help their father to see the wood for the trees.

Each annual show involves more than 60 people from the small village and draws on the talents of local musicians, artists, performers and creators who have worked together to bring the production to the stage.

Ian Andrew, director, said: “As ever, many local people ranging in age from 5 to 80 plus are involved both on stage and behind the scenes. This year, we have an especially vintage cast member – an antique teddy bear playing the pivotal role of Bruin Bear. With fabulous sets, a very funny script, a live band and some terrific actors, ‘Hoodwinked’ is on target to be a truly unique spectacle for the senses.”

There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets, which cost £9.50, £7.50 and £5.50, will be released early in the new year.

Save the dates now and look out for more details on Welshampton Bonfire Committee’s website welshampton.org.uk and on the ‘Welshampton Bonfire Committee presents’ Facebook page.