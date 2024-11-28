Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to hosting family-friendly Christmas concert

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is hosting a family-friendly Christmas concert in Bayston Hill with music from the Shropshire Light Orchestra and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir.

Kerry Morgan, Angel Hill and Karen Roberts from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund get into the Christmas Spirit

Both the orchestra and choir will be performing a range of festive classics, with a chance to have a seasonal sing along. The charity exists to enhance and improve the situation for local cancer patients.

Tickets for the all-age fundraising event on Sunday, 8th December at Christ Church in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, from 5-7pm cost £10 to include a hot drink and mince pie. Under 12s are free.

Bluebird Care, based in Bayston Hill, which provides at home care to people living in Shropshire, Oswestry, Church Stretton and Telford are Wrekin, and Shropshire based John Dawson Painting & Decorating are event sponsors.

Brian Harper, 86, a longstanding Lingen Davies volunteer who was crowned Volunteer of the Year in the national Third Sector awards earlier this year, is a member of the Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir.

Tickets for the Christmas Concert can be purchased online at lingendavies.co.uk/christmasconcert2024 or by calling 01743 492396.

Oswestry Tractor Run

Later this month, Lingen Davies is also supporting the second illuminated Oswestry Tractor Run.

The Tractor Run, organised by Whittington and Osw Young Farmers Club returns on 14 December at Oswestry Livestock Market. This is the second year the event has been held in memory of Will “Choc” Roberts, a local farmer who died from a brain tumour aged 26.

Will was known as Choc because of his love of chocolate. This year there is a special children’s tractor category with a £5 entry and all entries get certificate and some chocolate with the winner receiving a remote-controlled tractor. Tractors leave at 5pm from the livestock market with the children’s competition at 2.30pm. The event is free and Lingen Davies staff and volunteers will have collection buckets on the night. The event has reached its capacity of 100 tractors entered.

Anna Williams, Communications Manager at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: “This is the first time we have held our annual Christmas concert at Christ Church in Bayston Hill and we are really looking forward to welcoming members of the community we serve to come and join in the festive spirit with music from these very talented Shrewsbury groups, whom we are very grateful to for giving us their time.

“We are also extremely grateful to our sponsors Bluebird Care and John Dawson Painting and Decorating for their generous gifts which have provided a meaningful contribution towards the work we do supporting services and people living with and beyond cancer in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.”

More details and timings for the Oswestry Tractor Run can be found at facebook.com/oswestryilluminatedtractorrun.

Christmas cards

The charity is also selling a range of Christmas cards, including a Celtic cross card designed exclusively for Lingen Davies by renowned Shrewsbury artist Lyn Evans, who has herself been treated for breast cancer.

These can be purchased at the Lingen Davies online shop along with other items and gifts at lingendavies.co.uk/shop or in person from the charities office at The Hamar Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Shrewsbury Hospital.