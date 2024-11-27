1.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Rotary’s festive sleigh returns to Shrewsbury’s streets

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Get ready for some festive cheer as Shrewsbury Severn Rotary’s beloved Santa sleigh returns to the streets of Shrewsbury this December!

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary’s beloved Santa sleigh
Shrewsbury Severn Rotary’s beloved Santa sleigh

The popular Santa sleigh takes to the streets of Shrewsbury again starting next Monday December 2.

The long-established festive programme of sleigh visits begins with a three-hour stint outside Asda, Abbey Foregate, from 12pm – 60pm on that day.

The following day Santa and the sleigh will be travelling round the Monkmoor area between 6pm -8pm.

On December 6 the sleigh with Santa on board will be on Gains Park and Radbrook, again between 6pm – 8pm, and then on December 7, they will be touring Mount Pleasant (6pm – 8pm).

Rotarian Fred McDonogh who organises the Rotary Santa sleigh appearances in Shrewsbury said:

“Santa hopes to spend four days each at Asda, Morrisons, Sainsburys and Tesco from 12pm to 6pm daily.

“He will also do a number of neighbourhood tours. The tradition is very much a key part of Shrewsbury’s exciting build-up to Christmas itself and Rotary, as much as the public, enjoys these traditional visits which bring much joy and happiness.”

He added: “The visits form an important part of the club’s annual fundraising campaign which means that the generosity of shoppers and householders is helping those who are unfortunate and in need of support.”

