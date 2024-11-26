Shrewsbury charity event to support local causes

On Sunday, December 15th, The Steam Wagon in Mount Pleasant, Shrewsbury will host a charity event to benefit two vital local causes: the Shrewsbury Food Hub and Grinshill Animal Rescue.

There will be plenty of Christmas gifts at the events

The Shrewsbury Food Hub has been a lifeline for families struggling financially, providing essential food support and guidance to young people in need.

Meanwhile, Grinsell Animal Rescue, a crucial organisation dedicated to caring for animals, is facing financial strain and relies solely on donations to continue its vital work.

To support these worthy causes, the event will feature raffles, auctions, and other exciting fundraising activities. All proceeds will go directly to the Shrewsbury Food Hub and Grinshill Animal Rescue.

The organisers are calling on local businesses to contribute donations and auction items. By supporting this event, you can help make a significant difference in the lives of those in need within our community.

Please join in and support the event on December 15th at The Steam Wagon to show your support and enjoy a fun-filled day of giving back.