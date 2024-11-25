The Script & Faithless revealed as next ‘Live at Ludlow Castle’ headliners

Live at Ludlow Castle have added two further concerts to their Summer 2025 series, with Irish rock royalty The Script headlining the Shropshire landmark on 17th July and electronic trip-hop trailblazers Faithless taking to the stage the following night on 18th July, with special guests for both nights still to be announced.

Crowds enjoy the Live at Ludlow Castle series. Photo: Andy Hughes

Returning to the live arena after an eight-year break that saw the passing of former frontman Maxi Jazz, world renowned dance music outfit Faithless will be performing brand new material from their forthcoming 8th album ‘Champion Sound’ as well as a selection of hits from their inimitable 30 year career.

The fourth headliner announced for the series is Dublin’s The Script. Formed in 2001, The Script have since become global superstars with seven acclaimed albums, including 2024’s ‘Satellites’, multiple prestigious awards and hit singles such as ‘Hall of Fame’, ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’ and ‘Breakeven’ cementing their widescreen take on stadium rock in contemporary culture and helping make frontman Danny O’Donoghue a household name as a coach on two seasons of The Voice UK.

Part of 2025’s Live at Ludlow Castle series, which sees unique performances from musical legends and rising stars within the historic grounds of the Shropshire landmark; this latest Live At Ludlow Castle news follows the announcement of a sold out evening with singer-songwriter Olly Murs, a very special 30th anniversary concert from Brit Pop icons Supergrass and the inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival featuring sets from stand up greats Katherine Ryan, Russell Howard and more which has sold over 50% of tickets in its first week on-sale.

The Live At Ludlow Castle Series, now entering its third year, has already seen unforgettable, sold-out headline performances from the likes of James, Elbow and Anne-Marie for thousands of fans year on year. Next year’s concerts will mark the second year in a five-year programming deal between Futuresound, the independent promoters behind the concert series and Ludlow Castle’s management team, with Live at Ludlow Castle running across two consecutive weekends for the first time.

Founded by Ludlow man Colin Oliver, Leeds-based Futuresound have worked with Ludlow Castle on creating, establishing and realising the annual series of 6,000 capacity events since 2023 and the partnership is fully committed to establishing the iconic site as one of the UK’s premier outdoor venues for live music, comedy and more.