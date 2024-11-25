Supergroup Boyzlife head to Shrewsbury

Boyzlife – Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden – the supergroup made up of the former Boyzone and Westlife members – are coming to Shrewsbury as part of their UK Tour 2025!

As members of two of the most successful boy bands in the world, which have collectively sold over 55 million records around the world and racking up a whopping 17 Number One singles in the UK, they will be performing the big hits from Boyzone and Westlife live on The Buttermarket stage in Shrewsbury.

Since their conception in 2016, Boyzlife have toured extensively around the UK, Europe, southeast Asia, the Middle East, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, playing to over 200,000 fans in the process.

Commenting on the gig, owner of The Buttermarket, commented: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be presenting Boylife at the venue in 2025. Since changing to a live gigs and events venue after the pandemic over 100,000 people have enjoyed visiting here, and we’re so excited to welcome Boyzlife to our stage in May 2025.

He added. “We’ve got a brilliant line-up for next year, that already includes Shaun Ryder from The Happy Mondays, Paul Young, Martin Kemp, and West End star Kerry Ellis, in addition to all the great live tribute bands, so we couldn’t be happier to be adding Boyzlife to the line-up.

Boyzlife will be stopping off in Shrewsbury at The Buttermarket on Thursday 8 May 2025, as part of their UK Tour. Tickets are available from this Friday 29 November at 10am from the venues website thebuttermarket.co.uk/events.