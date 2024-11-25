Starry Frost Fair at Mayfair Community Centre

Mayfair Community Centre in Church Stretton will be displaying a galaxy of stars at it’s Frost Fair this Saturday 30th November.

Mayfair volunteers Anne and David with a collection of the stars that have been created for the ‘Stretton Star Swap’

The whole of Church Stretton will be in festival mode, with activities and entertainment throughout town culminating in the Christmas light switch on in the evening.

Mayfair will be opening its doors from 10am to 3pm in both it’s buildings on Easthope road. The centre will be filled with craft stalls and fun family activities. There will be vintage vehicles outside, entertainment from local musicians, and refreshments served, with all proceeds going to Mayfair.

- Advertisement -

In the lead up to the event, Mayfair has been asking the local community to create stars which will be used to decorate the centre. This ‘Stretton Star Swap’ has seen hundreds of hand-crafted stars handed in. The community centre will display them for the Frost Fair and in the lead up to Christmas. They are then inviting everyone who has created a star to come and collect a different one to take home from 16th December.

A star trail will be in place for the Frost Fair, guiding the community around the event. A ‘wishing star grotto’ will also be set up, adding some fun and sparkle, and giving the chance to ‘wish upon a star’.

Chief Officer at Mayfair, Nicola Daniels said “We can’t wait to welcome the community to our starry Frost Fair. It has been so exciting seeing all the beautiful stars that have been handed in. Our annual Frost Fair is always a great fun event for the whole community.

“It will also help us to raise vital funds so that we can keep supporting the health, wellbeing and independence of people in the Strettons and surrounding area. We have over 83 different services and activities at the community centre and the Frost Fair is a great way to show the community how much goes on here.

“The event is free entry for everyone, so we are inviting you all to come and join the fun.”