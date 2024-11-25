Magical Christmas Bazaar to benefit RJAH

The League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is busy getting into the festive spirit, with preparations underway for their Christmas Bazaar.

The hospital Friends is delighted to announce the return of their highly anticipated annual Christmas event, taking place on Friday 6th December, from 9am until 3pm in the main entrance of RJAH. Entry to the event is free of charge.

This year’s event embraces the enchanting theme of snowmen, promising a frosty festive celebration filled with fun and fundraising for a great cause.

Visitors will enter a magical winter wonderland featuring themed decor and a variety of local festive stalls offering unique gifts, handcrafted items, jewellery, and seasonal treats.

Festive delights await at the Coffee Shop, with offerings such as luxury gingerbread hot chocolates, chai lattes, and a selection of treats. For heartier appetites, Denbigh’s Restaurant will serve a delicious array of holiday meals to warm your spirits.

The Christmas spirit will come alive with live performances, including carols by local schoolchildren and a special festive performance by the renowned Ladies Orthopaedic Choir.

Adding to the magic, Father Christmas will make an appearance, thanks to the support of the Rotary Club of Oswestry and Cambrian.

Local independent bookshop Booka is supporting the event by encouraging community members to donate in store and help provide RJAH’s paediatric patients with a book this Christmas.

Raffle tickets will also be available, offering the chance to win incredible prizes donated by generous stallholders and local businesses.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from our local community, vendors, and volunteers, whose generosity makes this event possible.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone for a day of festive fun and celebration while raising vital funds for the hospital.”