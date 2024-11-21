Telford Arts Centre brings festive choir concert to Shrewsbury

This December, The Arts Centre Telford (TACT), based in Ketley, will bring the magic of Christmas to Shropshire with a joyful celebration of festive music at St Alkmund’s Church, Shrewsbury on December 21st.

Members of the youth choir from The Arts Centre Telford

From the youthful energy of the award-winning Youth Choir to the joyful harmonies of the community ensemble A Choired Taste, and the polished performances of the Voices in Partnership, the concert offers a delightful mix for all tastes. Set against the stunning backdrop of St Alkmund’s Church, with its breathtaking Great East Window, the concert promises to be a visual and auditory feast, perfect for the festive season, with a mulled wine and mince pie in hand.

Audiences can look forward to a blend of traditional and contemporary Christmas music, featuring pieces by popular composers like John Rutter, Howard Goodall, and Bob Chilcott’s ‘A Christmas Night’—a collection of classic Christmas melodies. Fans of the series Vicar of Dibley will also recognise one of the pieces.

- Advertisement -

The TACT Youth Choir, recent winners at the Lichfield Festival of Music, will also be adding their voices to the programme, with a number of ensemble pieces and solo voices too.All three choirs will be under the direction of Shropshire born accomplished professional musicians, bringing their own inimitable style to the evening. The flagship group, VIP, celebrating their 21st year of music will be conducted by Ross Doodson, Shropshire based musician and director of TACT.

On the festive celebration, Ross said “Christmas is a time to come together, to celebrate with family and friends. We are excited to bring our experienced singers in VIP together with the new community choir and the youth choir for an evening of exceptional music that has something for everyone. There is no better place to do this, either, than St Alkmund’s Church, which we are very pleased to be returning to.”

Aaron Prior, Director of Aspirations at TACT said “this is just one element of what we have at TACT, which will continue into the New Year, with the planned return of our ever popular celebration of musical theatre, In Concert. Auditions for that will be in January, but before that, I look forward to seeing so many of our wonderful students and community singers in the wonderful St Alkmund’s setting for our Christmas Celebration. We would particularly welcome local interest and community groups who would like to make the evening part of their festive celebrations with us.”

St Alkmund’s Church sits in the heart of Shrewsbury Town Centre, which will allow audience members to enjoy the local bars and restaurants before or after the concert. When inside the church, guests can also expect a warming mulled wine and mince pie as they enjoy the music. The church provides for a stunning backdrop to the choral music, too, with Eginton’s impressive Great East Window of enamel painted glass, one of many different styles of stained, painted, decorative glass set into the walls of the church.

The Christmas Concert is at 7pm on Saturday 21st December 2024, at St Alkmund’s Church, Shrewsbury, SY1 1JX. Don’t miss out on an unforgettable night of festive cheer! Secure your tickets today at www.theartscentretelford.com or purchase them at the door on the night. £15 for adults, under-18s free (booking fees apply.