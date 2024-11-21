Bah humbug? LADS bring back the spirit of Christmas with A Christmas Carol

Feeling a bit Scrooge-like this holiday season? Don’t despair! The Llanymynech Amateur Dramatic Society (LADS) is here to melt away your cynicism with a heartwarming production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, A Christmas Carol.

Matt Gulliver (Bob Cratchit) and Rick Chaloner (Ebenezer Scrooge)

This chilling yet ultimately uplifting story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman whose outlook on Christmas can be summed up as: “What’s Christmas time to you but a time for paying bills without money; a time for finding yourself a year older and not an hour richer?”

Adapted for the stage by Alison Utting, the LADS production promises to stay true to the spirit of Dickens’ original “ghost story of Christmas.”

Expect vivid descriptions brought to life, iconic characters you know and love, and a captivating blend of darkness and light, bitterness and hope.

Live music and colorful costumes will further enhance the experience, transporting audiences to a bygone era filled with festive cheer – and a few well-placed scares!

Warning: ghosts included (and they might be a little spooky!)

Performances

Llanymynech Village Hall:

– Friday, November 29th at 7.45pm

– Saturday, November 30th at 7.45pm

– Sunday, December 1st (matinee) at 2.30pm

The Hermon, Oswestry:

– Friday, December 6th at 7.45pm

– Saturday, December 7th at 7.45pm

– Sunday, December 8th (matinee) at 2.30pm

Tickets are just £10 (U16s £5) and can be purchased online at ticketsource.co.uk/ladstheatre or by phone at 01691 830 558.