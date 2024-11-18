Shrewsbury care home invites community for a merry good time

A care home in Shrewsbury is inviting the local community to get into the festive spirit at a special Christmas fair.

Oxbow Manor in Shrewsbury is set to host a Christmas fair

On Wednesday December 4th, from 2.30-4.30pm, Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, is welcoming members of the community to join residents and team members to kick-start the festive season with a special fair ‘yule’ not want to miss.

Guests will be able to browse stalls selling a range of goods including gifts, cards, crafts and clothing from local businesses. Severn Hospice will also be selling cards and gifts, while the home’s own Knit and Natter group will be offering a range of hand-made knitted items with all proceeds going to charity.

There will also be a variety of tasty treats available, including everyone’s favourite festive treats, mince pies and mulled wine.

Donna Howard, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “Here at Oxbow Manor, we’re already getting our Christmas jumpers on and counting down until the big day – which is why we’re excited to be kicking off the festivities with our very own Christmas fair.

“We strive to play an active role in our community, and we’re delighted to be opening the doors to our neighbours to enjoy the festivities together. The event is a wonderful opportunity for residents to reminisce over Christmas memories, share stories and meet new people.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone for what we expect will be a lovely day for all – I can hear the jingle bells already!”