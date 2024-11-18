Enjoy advent fun in Shifnal

This Advent children in the Shropshire town of Shifnal will be invited to guess the location of a flock of festive lost sheep as they ‘hide’ in Christmas displays in businesses around the town.

Rev Chris Thorpe of St Andrews with some of the sheep which are set to be hidden

The ‘Lost Sheep of Shifnal’ will launch on 1st December and aims to bring the community together and provide some fun for all in the weeks leading up to Christmas, as well as showcasing the Christmas window displays around town that businesses work hard to put together and promoting the ‘shop local’ message.

“The woolly wanderers from St Andrews need rounding up before the crib service on Christmas Eve. Our lost sheep have all been lovingly knitted by congregation members at the church and members of the public are invited to identify, through the Love Shifnal Facebook page, which shop or business they have strayed to” commented Rev Chris Thorpe of St Andrews. “They will then be returned to church in time for the Christmas Eve service at 4pm”.

Each day throughout advent a ‘lost sheep’ will be featured in a different shop window in a bid to showcase as many festive shop windows around Shifnal as possible.

Sally Themans of the Love Shifnal campaign to promote the town and its businesses said that this was a creative way of uniting local people at the important time of Christmas. “Shifnal has a fantastic community spirit and we are hoping residents will enjoy admiring the efforts that businesses go to for their festive window displays, and will see it as a prompt to support local Shifnal businesses at this important time of year.”