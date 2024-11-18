1.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Enjoy advent fun in Shifnal

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

This Advent children in the Shropshire town of Shifnal will be invited to guess the location of a flock of festive lost sheep as they ‘hide’ in Christmas displays in businesses around the town.

Rev Chris Thorpe of St Andrews with some of the sheep which are set to be hidden
Rev Chris Thorpe of St Andrews with some of the sheep which are set to be hidden

The ‘Lost Sheep of Shifnal’ will launch on 1st December and aims to bring the community together and provide some fun for all in the weeks leading up to Christmas, as well as showcasing the Christmas window displays around town that businesses work hard to put together and promoting the ‘shop local’ message.

“The woolly wanderers from St Andrews need rounding up before the crib service on Christmas Eve. Our lost sheep have all been lovingly knitted by congregation members at the church and members of the public are invited to identify, through the Love Shifnal Facebook page, which shop or business they have strayed to” commented Rev Chris Thorpe of St Andrews. “They will then be returned to church in time for the Christmas Eve service at 4pm”.

- Advertisement -

Each day throughout advent a ‘lost sheep’ will be featured in a different shop window in a bid to showcase as many festive shop windows around Shifnal as possible.

Sally Themans of the Love Shifnal campaign to promote the town and its businesses said that this was a creative way of uniting local people at the important time of Christmas. “Shifnal has a fantastic community spirit and we are hoping residents will enjoy admiring the efforts that businesses go to for their festive window displays, and will see it as a prompt to support local Shifnal businesses at this important time of year.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP