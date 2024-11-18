1.9 C
Cambrian Heritage Railways to welcome Santa for steam specials

Santa will once again make Christmas magic on Cambrian Heritage Railways as he takes time away from his very busy schedule to visit the festivities at Oswestry railway station.

CHR Volunteer Harrison Gillham alongside Santa Helper David Roberts gearing up for the Cambrian Santa Specials
‘Santa Steam Specials’ will also depart Oswestry station with Santa on board for a short trip down the line and back on weekends from 30th November and throughout December.

A present for every child from the great man himself will be the perfect seasonal highlight as well as seasonal refreshments, entertainment, face painters and a bouncy castle will reflect the spirit of Christmas at Oswestry station.

Gearing up for the festivities, Cambrian Heritage Railways General Manager, Andy Green said: “This is a magical time of year and everyone at Cambrian Heritage Railways is looking forward to Santa making an appearance very soon.

“We all know how extremely busy Santa is at this time of year, so having him visit us before the big day is going to be an enjoyable experience for new customers and those who continue to make it an annual Christmas celebration.”

Due to the high demand for tickets for this popular event, customers are being asked to book early to avoid disappointment.

To join Santa and his friends see cambrianrailways.com.

