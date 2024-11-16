Shrewsbury Market Hall ‘Winter Warmers’ serve up late night Christmas shopping, food and drink

Shrewsbury Market Hall is serving up some late night festive shopping, food and drink for the town’s Christmas Lights Switch-on and Carols In The Square.

Market traders Rebecca McQuilkin, of Chocolicious; Ben Richards, of Minimise; Tracy Lewis, of Mistilley, and Elliot Jones, of The Bird’s Nest café, with Shrewsbury Food Hub manager Tammy Bloodworth

Market retail stalls, cafes and bars will open up to 8.30pm for Winter Warmers on Wednesday November 20, the night of the Christmas lights switch-on, and Wednesday December 18 for Carols In The Square.

On Wednesday, the popular indoor market is also teaming up with the Shrewsbury Food Hub and Shropshire slow food chef Steve Guy, aka the Hungry Guy, who will be conjuring up some extra special festive treats as part of a fundraiser for the charity.

Shoppers, who buy from one of the market’s retail stalls, between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday November 20, will also receive a voucher for a complimentary mince pie and a glass of mulled wine, served by the food hub.

The market is supplying the mulled wine and the food hub the mince pies.

The charity reduces food waste and helps to protect the environment by collecting surplus food from shops, manufacturers and farms and redistributing it to local food share groups.

Chef Steve will transform those surplus supplies into additional culinary delights for shoppers to indulge on the night in an exchange for a charity donation.

“There’s always a great buzz around these nights. The Lights Switch-On will kick off the Christmas season,” said market Tenant Liaison Manager Amy Williams.

“Our independent traders are stocked up with Christmas gifts for all the family, decorations and goodies. The cafes and bars will be serving up some seasonal flavours, and we’re delighted to host the Shrewsury Food Hub. Chef Steve is expected to serve up some surprises, along with his much raved about Christmas bread and butter pudding.”

Food Hub manager Tammy Bloodworth said: “It’s great to be back in the market. It’s always a pleasure to be part of their Winter Warmer events. Steve the Hungry Guy will be joining us to get the festivities off to a tasty start, spreading Christmas cheer with super surplus food.”