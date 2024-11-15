Slow Food Christmas Fiesta returns to Shrewsbury

The Slow Food Christmas Fiesta returns on 7th December 2024 at the historic Dye House, Shrewsbury Flaxmill, showcasing the best of local food and craft.

Julia Viani of Toot Sweets will be one of the local artisans at the event

Organised by Slow Food Ludlow, this free event runs from 10am to 7.00pm and is a festive celebration of sustainable, high-quality produce, supporting local farmers and artisans who are passionate about traditional methods and ethical practices.

Slow Food champions the value of local provenance, and this year’s artisans reflect these principles; with an array of handcrafted goods and delicious foods. With tastings, chef demonstrations, and talks by Kate Humble and Shane Holland of Slow Food UK, the day will inspire both food lovers and sustainability enthusiasts.

The Slow Food movement, founded in 1986, advocates for good, clean, and fair food. It promotes regional biodiversity, encourages sustainable farming, and highlights the stories of producers who are deeply connected to their land and heritage.

Each stall at the event tells its own story, from Bee Green Farm, offering honey sourced from the wildflower meadows of Shropshire to local cheesemakers like Mawley Town Farm, whose artisan cheeses are crafted using age-old techniques.

Slow Food Person of the Year, Steve Guy – AKA The Hungry Guy – will also have a food stall creating incredible dishes made entirely from surplus food.

Guests can indulge in delicious seasonal dishes from local vendors, with a licensed bar serving festive drinks. The event will also feature interactive workshops for all ages, making it a fantastic day out for families and friends to experience the joy of Slow Food.

The event takes place on Saturday, 7th December at the Dye House, Shrewsbury Flaxmill between 10am and 7pm, entry is free.