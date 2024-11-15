10.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Christmas Tree Festival set to light up St Chad’s Shrewsbury

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

St Chads will be ablaze with twinkling lights once again this December when a host of beautifully decorated and illuminated Christmas trees fill the church for the opening of its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The popular Christmas Tree Festival returns this December
The popular Christmas Tree Festival returns this December

There will also be an on-going and diverse programme of Christmas music, song and dance. Admission is free. This spectacular display of trees starts on 13th December and will run daily until 2nd January 2025.

Joanna Hepper from St. Chad’s said: “We really would like people to come and enjoy what promises to be a lovely experience in the tranquil atmosphere of our beautiful Georgian church.

- Advertisement -

“The Christmas programme of music to entertain visitors will include performances by school choirs and performing arts groups, as well as the regular Friday ‘Concerts in the Round’.

“The Festival is a special experience, and the stunningly decorated Christmas trees set in the wonderful ambience of St. Chad’s will be a real Christmastide treat for all the family.”

The trees are sponsored and decorated by the generosity of local businesses, charities and community organisations; and St Chads is really happy to be welcoming them back again and thanks them for keeping this Christmas Tradition going.

Joanna Hepper concluded “In addition to the Festival; other events are planned and Christmas Church services will be taking place throughout the Christmas period with full details on the church website www.stchadschurchshrewsbury.com Please come and join us for these services to once again worship together at Christmas.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP