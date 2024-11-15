Christmas Tree Festival set to light up St Chad’s Shrewsbury

St Chads will be ablaze with twinkling lights once again this December when a host of beautifully decorated and illuminated Christmas trees fill the church for the opening of its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The popular Christmas Tree Festival returns this December

There will also be an on-going and diverse programme of Christmas music, song and dance. Admission is free. This spectacular display of trees starts on 13th December and will run daily until 2nd January 2025.

Joanna Hepper from St. Chad’s said: “We really would like people to come and enjoy what promises to be a lovely experience in the tranquil atmosphere of our beautiful Georgian church.

“The Christmas programme of music to entertain visitors will include performances by school choirs and performing arts groups, as well as the regular Friday ‘Concerts in the Round’.

“The Festival is a special experience, and the stunningly decorated Christmas trees set in the wonderful ambience of St. Chad’s will be a real Christmastide treat for all the family.”

The trees are sponsored and decorated by the generosity of local businesses, charities and community organisations; and St Chads is really happy to be welcoming them back again and thanks them for keeping this Christmas Tradition going.

Joanna Hepper concluded “In addition to the Festival; other events are planned and Christmas Church services will be taking place throughout the Christmas period with full details on the church website www.stchadschurchshrewsbury.com Please come and join us for these services to once again worship together at Christmas.”