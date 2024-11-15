Alderford Lake transforms into a Winter Wonderland

Get ready for a magical Christmas experience at Alderford Lake this year! From November 21st to December 23rd, the lake will be transformed into a winter wonderland, offering a variety of enchanting activities for families and visitors of all ages.

Alderford Lake at Christmas

The Coolest Spot in Town – The Ice Bar

Alderford Lake unveils its brand new Ice Bar, opening on November 21st.

This unique bar, handcrafted entirely from ice, promises a truly unforgettable experience. Sip on a delicious hot chocolate or a signature festive cocktail surrounded by stunning ice sculptures, twinkling lights, and immersive Christmas decorations.

The Ice Bar will be open until January 5th, so be sure to book your tickets early as this highly anticipated event is expected to sell out quickly. Tickets start from just £10 per person.

Santa’s Island Experience

Starting on November 21st, step onto Santa’s Island and experience the magic of Christmas firsthand.

Take a scenic boat ride across Alderford Lake, where you’ll be greeted by Santa’s elves with a delicious s’more. Listen to heartwarming stories of Santa’s adventures, make a wish at the Wishing Bridge, and lend a helping hand in the toy workshop.

The journey culminates in a visit to Santa’s Grotto, where you can share your Christmas wishes with the man himself.

The Santa’s Island Experience runs on select dates from November 21st to December 23rd. Prices start from £27 per person.

The Real Undercover Ice Rink

Enjoy some classic winter fun at the real undercover ice rink, open from November 21st to January 5th.

The rink caters to all skill levels, from seasoned skaters to absolute beginners.

The covered rink ensures you can enjoy this festive activity regardless of the weather. Find out more!

Meet Hector and Henry: Alderford’s own Reindeer

Make your visit even more special with a meet-and-greet with Alderford’s very own reindeer, Hector and Henry.

These adorable creatures bring a touch of magic to the festivities and are sure to be a highlight for families and animal lovers.

Meeting Hector and Henry is included in the ticket for all Christmas activities.

A Magical Christmas Destination

Alderford Lake’s Christmas events are designed to bring joy and wonder to every visitor. With its picturesque setting and a host of festive activities, it promises to be the ultimate destination for holiday fun.

“We’re excited to offer these enchanting experiences that bring the magic of Christmas to life,” said Kelly Lowe, Head Elf at Alderford Lake. “The Santa Island Experience and our real ice rink provide something special for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome families to share in the festivities.”

Don’t miss out on this festive extravaganza! Visit Alderford Lake this Christmas season and create memories that will last a lifetime.

For details and tickets see alderford.com/christmas/