Santa needs YOU! Join the Royal Elf Force this Christmas

If you’re curious to know how Santa delivers gifts around the world in just one night, his secret has finally been revealed…it’s with a little help from the Royal Elf Force!

Elf Cadet Training is a unique festive experience that brings the magic of Christmas and the marvel of aviation together under one roof. Photo: © RAF Museum

This year, with more presents to deliver than ever, Santa is teaming up with the RAF Museum Midlands to recruit and train more Elf Cadets. Get a behind-the-scenes look, as the Royal Elf Force helps Santa prepare for the biggest mission of the year.

New recruits will enjoy an action-packed hour of festive fun, learning how to build and check the toys, load Santa’s sleigh with precision, deliver the presents via a parachute drop, and discover how reindeers fly in formation!

Suitable for the whole family, Elf Cadet Training is a unique festive experience that brings the magic of Christmas and the marvel of aviation together under one roof.

After the training missions are complete, new recruits can embark on the ‘Find Your-Elf Trail’. Armed with a free activity booklet, families will enjoy a hangar hunt, tracking down hidden elves throughout the Museum.

As a fully fledged Elf Cadet it’s important to look the part too! Don’t miss out on the S-Elfie Station where you can dress up in elf gear, strike a pose with festive props and costumes, and snap away to create some fun memories.

Tickets

The Royal Elf Force will be making a special appearance for two weekends only on 30 November and 1, 7 and 8 December. Tickets cost £6.00 per child, and the sessions will run each hour from 10.00am until 3.00pm. Participation in the Find Your-Elf Trail and dressing up in the S-Elfie Station is completely free for the whole family.

Ready to join the mission? Head to rafmuseum.org/midlands to enlist your little ones for Elf Cadet Training and make this festive day out one to remember!