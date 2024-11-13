Countdown to Derwen College Christmas Fayre

Get your Christmas shopping wrapped up early, and meet Santa and Mrs Christmas in their new The Orangery Restaurant venue, on a visit to Derwen College Christmas Fayre on Saturday 30 November.

Santa and Mrs Christmas at The Orangery Restaurant

The one-day seasonal extravaganza, from 10am–6pm, offers something for everyone, including our popular Christmas Market, an audience with Santa and an array of shopping and eating opportunities.

Santa and Mrs Christmas will be in The Orangery Restaurant, where they’ll be chatting to children, reading a festive story and giving out presents. Tickets for the magical event in the beautiful restaurant cost £12 each to include a gift bag. Booking in advance is essential at derwen.ac.uk.

There’ll also be craft activities for youngsters and the chance to write and send your letters to Santa.

The Christmas Fayre will see more than 30 local artisan producers selling festive food, gifts, crafts and decorations. The market stalls will be offering unique hand-crafted present ideas alongside a tombola and Derwen College’s own Garden Centre and Gift Shop merchandise.

There will be festive food available to buy in the Walled Garden Café, a hot dog barbecue and hot chocolate and mulled wine. Festive tunes will be performed by Porthywaen Silver Band.

Shoppers can also order their locally-grown fresh cut or potted Christmas tree, delivered free within a five-mile radius. Order at the Garden Centre, call 01691 661234 ext 221, or email will.lyon@derwen.ac.uk.

There will also be pre-loved bargain-priced clothing, accessories and homeware in The Vintage Advantage charity shop.

Throughout December, the Garden Centre and Gift Shop promises a sparkly festive welcome, with the sale of Christmas trees, Derwen Charity Christmas cards, seasonal plants, wreaths, decorations, and unique gifts and hampers. The Vintage Advantage charity shop will be brimming with pre-loved yuletide treasures including Christmas fashions, gifts and homeware.

The Orangery Restaurant launches its Christmas Menu on Monday, 2 December, and then serves Monday to Friday until 19 December – one-course £14.95, two courses £20.95, three courses £26.95. Visit www.derwen.ac.uk for the menu. Telephone 01691 779213 to book.

As well as discovering all sorts of festive treasures, customers to our Derwen Marketplace will be supporting Derwen College students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in their learning and work experience. Every purchase also raises money for Derwen Charity, which provides extra experiences and opportunities to support students towards a more independent future.