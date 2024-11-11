9.4 C
Winter Fair to take place at Ellesmere Estate

The Oteley Estate in Ellesmere is transforming its original stable yard into a Winter Fair on Thursday, December 5th.

Oteley Winter Fair will take place on Thursday 5th December
Local businesses will be selling a mixture of gifts, homeware, food, and drink products in a festive market so visitors can stock up ready for Christmas. The on-site farm shop will be selling Oteley’s premium homegrown beef, lamb, and pork plus Oteley cured bacon, ready meals and pies, and locally sourced products and gifts.

Christmas lights, music and carol singers will set the scene at the historic farming estate. Fellow Ellesmere business, The Shropshire Distillery, will be running a bar with their locally made spirits and cocktails, plus there will be mulled wine and boozy hot chocolate.

“Come and join us for a Winter Fair where you can shop from local businesses selling quality gifts, food, and drink,” said Clare Mainwaring from the farm team.

“Our annual Winter Fair is always a big hit with the sights and sounds of Christmas all around. Stock up for the festive season and soak up the Christmas atmosphere at Oteley this December.”

The event is free to attend and will be open from 3pm until 8pm on December 5th.

Parking will be limited at Oteley Estate, but there will be a shuttle bus service from Ellesmere and Welshampton Village Hall to the estate.

