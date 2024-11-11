Supergrass announced as next ‘Live at Ludlow Castle’ headliners

Britpop icons Supergrass will headline a very special night at Ludlow Castle on Friday 25th July, celebrating 30 years of their debut full-length release ‘I Should Coco’ by playing the whole album live alongside a selection of fan favourite songs from across their incredible 31-year career.

Part of 2025’s Live at Ludlow Castle series, which sees unique performances from musical legends and rising stars within the historic grounds of the Shropshire landmark; Supergrass will be joined by an incredible supporting line-up including acclaimed singer-songwriter Jake Bugg and Wakefield indie heroes The Cribs, with more to announce.

Formed in 1993 in Oxford, ‘I Should Coco’ single ‘Alright’ catapulted Supergrass to international success with five further albums and a greatest hits compilation solidifying the band’s status as a cultural touchstone for the best of British music.

This latest Live At Ludlow Castle news follows the announcement of the now sold out evening with singer-songwriter Olly Murs and the inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival featuring sets from stand up greats Katherine Ryan, Russell Howard and more which has sold over 50% of tickets in its first week on-sale.

Live At Ludlow Castle Series, now entering its third year, has already seen unforgettable, sold-out headline performances from the likes of James, Elbow and Anne-Marie for thousands of fans year on year. Next year’s concerts will mark the second year in a five-year programming deal between Futuresound, the independent promoters behind the concert series and Ludlow Castle’s management team, with Live at Ludlow Castle running across two consecutive weekends for the first time.

Founded by Ludlow man Colin Oliver, Leeds-based Futuresound have worked with Ludlow Castle on creating, establishing and realising the annual series of 6,000 capacity events since 2023 and the partnership is fully committed to establishing the iconic site as one of the UK’s premier outdoor venues for live music, comedy and more.

Ludlow postcode pre-sale sign-up opens 9am on 14th November here / General sale opens 9am on 15th November for details and tickets see liveatludlowcastle.co.uk