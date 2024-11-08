Wellington plans classic Christmas song with a twist

A special performance of ‘The 12 days of Christmas’ will be staged as part of Wellington’s Christmas lights switch on this year.

Putting up the Chritsmas lights in Wellington Damian Breeze with Lightwire Electrical and Caroline Mulvihill of Wellington Town Council

Businesses from across the town are taking part in the event on November 30.

Organised by The Orbit, Wellington Town Council and the Boardroom Gaming Café, the day will include a wide range of attractions, music, dance and other entertainment, kicking off from 12 noon.

All Saints Church will host a ‘Silly Santa Science Show’; Wellington Orbit will launch its festive Saturday screenings which will run every week until the Christmas period; Santa will be in his grotto at All Saints Parish Centre and there will be a stage in the town’s market square featuring performances from the Little Theatre Donnington, Wellington Brass Band, Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company, amongst others.

Damian Breeze of The Orbit said that the festivities would be extra special this year.

“We are also bringing the iconic 12 days of Christmas to The Square, but with a Wellington business twist,” he explained.

“We have partnered with Jon Drew of the Boardroom Gaming Café to highlight some of the fantastic businesses we have around town, and what better way to do it than with a unique take on the classic song, with 12 different businesses promoting their offer as part of a performance.

“Telford and District Light Operatic Players will be recording a version of the soundtrack with the business-inspired lyrics, to be played on the day, making this a unique Wellington rendition of the track.”

Businesses taking part include The Boot Micropub, Zoetrends, Anthony’s of Welliington, The Little Green Pantry, Wellington Orbit, Wrekin Star Judo ClubThe Boardroom Gaming Café and Specsavers and Wellington Community Art Gallery.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said: “There will be a magical atmosphere in the centre of Wellington on November 30 and we are expecting a really good turn-out of residents and visitors who will enjoy everything the town has to offer.”

The town also has new contractors who are starting to install Christmas lights around the town.

Richard Daniel of Lightwire said: “We’re delighted to have won this three-year contract to bring festive lighting to Wellington and look forward to working in the town to give a real wow factor this Christmas.”