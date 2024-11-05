Get ready for Ellesmere’s Magical Winter Festival!

Fizzgigs, Ellesmere’s dynamic community arts group, has announced free lantern-making workshops in preparation for the town’s annual Winter Festival.

A family making a lantern at the 2023 workshop

This year’s festival will take place on Friday, November 29th, and the highlight, as always, is the enchanting lantern procession when Father Christmas is escorted from the Wharf, around the town to arrive at the Market Hall and into his grotto.

The procession usually leaves the Wharf between 6.15 and 6.30pm and is orchestrated by Fizzgigs.

As well as some very large lanterns made by Fizzgigs members, a range of smaller ones is made by members of the community, including some groups like the Brownies and the Guides.

Chairman Joan Mowl explains, “There is always a theme for the procession. Folks attending the workshops will be told, of course, but generally we keep it to ourselves so as to retain the surprise factor! But anyone can make a lantern and carry it in the parade.”

Fizzgigs will be running lantern-making workshops in the Town Hall on two dates ahead of the festival – Saturday, 23rd November between 1pm and 5pm and Tuesday 26th between 5pm and 8pm.

These workshops are free events and all materials are supplied. The lanterns can be taken away at the end of the workshop and brought back in readiness for the procession.

Joan Mowl added, “It is advisable to wear old clothes in case glue gets on them. And do, please, ensure every child is accompanied by an adult.”

Claire Cartlidge, Fizzgigs member, said, “There are always plenty of people on hand to give help. No experience is necessary.”