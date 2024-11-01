Shifnal plans Christmas lights and market event

Shifnal Town Council and Love Shifnal have enlisted Shropshire Festivals to organise their annual Christmas lights switch on for 2024, following the success of the Shifnal May Day, Shifnal Discovery Trail and Shifnal Ale Trail.

Mayor Ellen Moore getting ready for the light switch on

On Saturday, November 23rd the build-up to the switch on will be celebrated with a festive market and live entertainment.

From 1pm there will be live music, stalls, street food and a bar in the town centre, plus visits from Father Christmas. The light switch on will be at 6.45pm and the festivities will go on until 8pm.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said, “Let’s celebrate the start of Christmas in Shifnal with a brilliant market and a countdown to the lights going on.

“We want to fill the town with festive spirit, and everyone is invited to join in the fun. There will be a music stage outside Patons where you can enjoy live bands and performances.

“Two VIPs will be in attendance, the Mayor of Shifnal and Father Christmas!”

Confirmed acts so far include the Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Cosford Military Wives, Brass Buttons, and a rock performance from Shropshire Music Service.

Sally Themans from Love Shifnal said, “At the Shifnal May Day earlier this year, it was great to see the streets lined with market stalls and street food leading to the entertainment stage. This Christmas event will recreate that community feel, and the market should provide plenty of goodies so you can get stocked up for Christmas.”