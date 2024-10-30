A breathtaking musical love story comes to Shropshire in November to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of renowned French composer Fauré.

Fenella Humphreys

Shropshire Music Trust is staging a recital to celebrate the centenary. The performance of ‘Archangel: A foray into Fauré’ will take place on November 15 at 7.30pm at St Chad’s Church.

Shropshire Music Trust musical director John Moore explained: “As director of the Paris Conservatoire, where his nickname was The Archangel, Fauré was ultimately responsible for the pre-eminence of French music in the 20th century.

“Drawing on Fauré’s letters to his fiancée, Marianne Viardot, and on Turgenev’s novella The Song of Triumphant Love, it has rarely been told before.

“Words and music in alternation build the narrative together, while the concert spotlights Fenella Humphreys in some of the most thrilling French virtuoso violin works.”

Winner of the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Premiere Recording Award, Fenella has attracted critical admiration and audience acclaim with the grace and intensity of her remarkable performances.

She will be joined by Jessica Duchen as narrator, who contributes to the i, The Sunday Times, the Evening Standard and BBC Music Magazine and was classical music correspondent for The Independent.

Viv McLean will accompany them on piano. Described by Le Monde as “possessing the genius one finds in those who know how to forget themselves”, since winning first prize at the Maria Canals Piano Competition in Barcelona, British pianist Viv has performed in all the major venues in the UK as well as throughout Europe, Japan, Australia and the USA.

Tickets are available from Shropshire Music Trust.