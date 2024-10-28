14.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 28, 2024
Three local charities to benefit from Oswestry Fireworks Display

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Oswestry Fireworks Display, which will be held in Cae Glas Park on Saturday 2nd November at 7pm, will be supporting three local charities this year.

Fireworks in Cae Glas Park. Photo: Graham Mitchell
Fireworks in Cae Glas Park. Photo: Graham Mitchell

Hope House, Oswestry Senior Citizens Club and the Veterans Orthopaedic Service will all benefit from money raised during the event.

Oswestry Town Council fund the event while Borderland Rotary Club help to organise and marshal it.

Jonathan Jones, who heads up the Borderland team said: “The event is free, but we hope that people visiting this community event will donate in support of local good causes and charities. The main entrance will be via Park Gates in Church Street and there will be signs to direct everyone to the show.”

There will be no bonfire, but the display of fireworks, lights, lasers and music will provide wonderful entertainment for all the family – there will also be food and drink available.

Jonathan continued, “We understand that many are concerned that pets are distressed by the noise of fireworks so we are using low-sound fireworks which we hope will reduce these problems. Let’s just hope that hope the weather is kind to us all.”

