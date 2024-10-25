Kids can cheer on Autocraft Telford Tigers for just £1 this half term!

The Autocraft Telford Tigers offer an unbeatable deal for families this half term. Get ready for an unforgettable night of fast-paced action on the ice, because kids tickets are just £1!
Introduce your child to the thrill of ice hockey for just a pound! This is a fantastic opportunity to create lasting memories together.
Whether your child is a hockey enthusiast or experiencing their first game, the Telford Tigers offer an exciting and entertaining atmosphere for the whole family.
Top-Level Action: Cheer on the Tigers 1 or Tigers 2 teams as they battle it out in thrilling home matchups.
Upcoming Games
Here are the upcoming Tigers home games where you can redeem this amazing offer:
Telford Tigers 1:
Sunday, October 27th – Telford Tigers vs Romford Raiders (6pm)
Wednesday, October 30th – Telford Tigers vs Peterborough Phantoms (7.30pm)
Saturday, November 2nd – Telford Tigers vs Leeds Knights (7pm)
Telford Tigers 2:
Saturday, October 26th – Telford Tigers 2 vs Deeside Ducks (5.30pm)
Sunday, November 3rd – Telford Tigers 2 vs Coventry NIHL Blaze (6pm)
Get Your Tickets Today!
Head over to telfordtigers.net/tickets and grab your tickets now! Don’t forget to use the code ‘SHREWSBURY’ to take advantage of this incredible £1 Kids ticket offer.
Let’s pack the stands and create an electric atmosphere in the jungle as we cheer on the Telford Tigers to victory!
Important Note: This offer requires the purchase of a full-priced adult or concession ticket alongside the £1 junior ticket. This offer cannot be combined with other promotions and is subject to availability.
Advertisement Feature