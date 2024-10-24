Date set for 2025 RAF Cosford Air Show

The team behind the RAF Cosford Air Show has revealed the date for the 2025 show, with organisers promising another action-packed event.

The Red Arrows performed at this year’s Cosford Air Show

Next year’s show will take place on Sunday 8th June 2025 with a theme of ‘Commemorate, Celebrate, Innovate.’

The air show will commemorate some of the force’s history through displays in the air and on the ground, celebrate the Royal Air Force, NATO Allies and Partner nations and inspire future generations by showcasing how the armed forces innovate together and with Defence sector partners.

Organisers of the show say they are thrilled to mark the return of Lockheed Martin as the title sponsor. The global aerospace, defence and security leader’s support will help to create unforgettable experiences for all the family at the largest one-day outdoor event in the West Midlands.

Janelle Spintig, Global Pursuits at Lockheed Martin, said: “Our presence at the Air Show is a great opportunity to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the UK Defence mission.

“We have a long history of working with the RAF and we’re committed to investing in the future of aerospace in the UK. We’re very pleased to provide our support and showcase our technologies with our return to the RAF Cosford Air Show in 2025.”

Organisers are already talking to colleagues from across Defence, partners from other nations’ air forces and members of the wider private aviation community to see what aircraft are available to display on the Shropshire base.

Ticket prices have been kept at 2024 prices, with General Admission tickets costing £40. Children who are under 16 and are accompanied by a paying adult will still be able to enter for free.

Marilyn Summers, Chief Commercial Officer for the RAF Cosford Air Show, said: “We know that special days out can feel far more expensive than they used to. We kept our audience at the heart of our commercial decision making by freezing ticket prices. We wanted to make sure that the average family could still enjoy a fantastic and affordable day out at the RAF Cosford Air Show on Sunday 8th June 2025.”

Tickets for the RAF Cosford Air Show will be on sale from 11am Friday 25th October and can only be purchased from cosfordairshow.co.uk.