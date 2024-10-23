13.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Happy Howl-o-ween! Get up close to Shropshire’s wolf family this half term

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World in Telford have announced their second Wolf Awareness Day will be taking place on Saturday 2nd November to raise funds for European Wolf Conservation efforts.

Visitors to the zoo will have the rare opportunity to feed the zoo’s resident pack of three wolves
The special event will support wolf conservation by raising funds for the purchase of wolf tracking collars for use in Bulgaria where populations of wolves are under threat from habitat encroachment and illegal hunting.

The zoo’s first Wolf Awareness Day earlier this year raised £1,500, allowing conservationists in Eastern Europe to purchase tracking collars to monitor wolf populations within the region.

Visitors to the zoo will have the rare opportunity to feed the zoo’s resident pack of three wolves. Guests aged 16 and over can participate in an exclusive ‘Fence Feed’ experience and meet the zoo’s team of dedicated wolf experts.

During the day there will also be the opportunity to hear from guest speaker Caroline Elliott, who will share her captivating experiences working with wolves and provide insights into their behavior.

In addition to the wolf themed activities, visitors can explore a variety of craft stalls and enjoy a series of informative talks happening throughout the day. Guests will also want to take the chance to meet the zoo’s latest celebrity animal, Cinnamon the Capybara who made worldwide headlines last month after she escaped her enclosure.

All proceeds raised from the Awareness Weekend’s ‘Fence Feeding’ activity will support the Balkani Wolf Conservation Trust in Bulgaria, continuing the zoo’s commitment to the preservation of the European wolf population.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World Owner, Will Dorrell said, “Our previous Wolf Weekend was a huge success, and we are thrilled to continue supporting such a crucial cause. We have three wonderful wolves here at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World and they are definitely one of our visitor’s favorite animals. This event is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to not only learn about wolves and take part in a once in a lifetime experience, but actively contribute to their conservation and efforts to safeguard them in the wild.

