14 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 21, 2024
- Advertisement -

West-End sensation Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) heads to Shrewsbury

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Isobel McArthur, an audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s love story comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, 29 October – 2 November.

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) is heading to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. Photo: Mihaela Bodlovic
Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) is heading to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn. Photo: Mihaela Bodlovic

Direct from its triumph in the West End where it won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Pride and Prejudice (*sort of) is a unique retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story.

Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance. The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain.

The cast for this new production includes; Emma Rose Creaner (Peter Pan, Gate Theatre, Dublin) as Tillie, Charlotte Lucas, Charles Bingley and Miss Bingley; Eleanor Kane (Hex, The National Theatre) as Anne, Mary Bennet, Lydia Bennet and Mr Gardiner; Rhianna McGreevy (The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare’s Globe) as Flo, Mrs Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy; Naomi Preston Low (Further Than the Furthest Thing, The Minack Theatre) as Effie and Elizabeth Bennet and Christine Steel (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Scottish National Orchestra) as Clara, Jane Bennet, and Lady Catherine de Burgh.

- Advertisement -

Beki Poole, Theatre Severn’s Marketing Manager said: “We’re very excited to be bringing this Olivier Award-winning production to Shrewsbury later this month. Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) was a huge hit in the West End and we’re delighted to be a part of this exciting UK Tour. Tickets are selling fast, so we strongly encourage early booking.”

It’s the 1800s, it’s party time…let the ruthless matchmaking begin!

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) opens at Theatre Severn on Tuesday 29 October and runs until Saturday 2 November. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office (01743 281281) or online at theatresevern.co.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP