West-End sensation Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) heads to Shrewsbury

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Isobel McArthur, an audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s love story comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, 29 October – 2 November.

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) is heading to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn. Photo: Mihaela Bodlovic

Direct from its triumph in the West End where it won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Pride and Prejudice (*sort of) is a unique retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story.

Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance. The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain.



The cast for this new production includes; Emma Rose Creaner (Peter Pan, Gate Theatre, Dublin) as Tillie, Charlotte Lucas, Charles Bingley and Miss Bingley; Eleanor Kane (Hex, The National Theatre) as Anne, Mary Bennet, Lydia Bennet and Mr Gardiner; Rhianna McGreevy (The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare’s Globe) as Flo, Mrs Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy; Naomi Preston Low (Further Than the Furthest Thing, The Minack Theatre) as Effie and Elizabeth Bennet and Christine Steel (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Scottish National Orchestra) as Clara, Jane Bennet, and Lady Catherine de Burgh.

Beki Poole, Theatre Severn’s Marketing Manager said: “We’re very excited to be bringing this Olivier Award-winning production to Shrewsbury later this month. Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) was a huge hit in the West End and we’re delighted to be a part of this exciting UK Tour. Tickets are selling fast, so we strongly encourage early booking.”

It’s the 1800s, it’s party time…let the ruthless matchmaking begin!

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) opens at Theatre Severn on Tuesday 29 October and runs until Saturday 2 November. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office (01743 281281) or online at theatresevern.co.uk