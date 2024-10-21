14 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 21, 2024
New ‘deliciously dark’ Halloween event launches in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A night of pure fantasy and escapism is on the cards for guests at a new immersive cabaret show coming to Shrewsbury this Halloween.

The Moonlight Ball is on Thursday 31 October at 6.45pm at Berwick House in Shrewsbury
Production company, SpellBound, who specialise in creating immersive events and entertainment, are hosting their new adults-only show on Thursday 31 October at one of Shrewsbury’s finest stately homes.

Berwick House, just beyond the West Mid Showground, will provide the glamourous backdrop to the ‘Moonlight Ball’ event which is being billed as the hottest ticket in town.

SpellBound Director, Polly Wolf, said:

“The Moonlight Ball is set to be a jam-packed night of deliciously dark decadence, plus our venue is genuinely breath-taking – who wouldn’t want to spend All Hallow’s Eve living their wildest dreams in a beautiful stately home?

“As soon as guests arrive at Berwick House they’ll enter our SpellBound world, surrounded by dazzling sights, smells and sounds as our performers greet, trick and treat them.

“We’re encouraging everyone to dress fabulously, and our cast will be leading the way – it’ll be corsets as far as the eye can see!

“Then it’s on to the cabaret show in the estate’s private candle-lit chapel where our incredible performers will wow with big West End tunes, sultry jazz numbers, sizzling show girls and mesmerising storytelling.

“And of course, it’s Halloween, so believe me when I say the entertainment is going to be weird. Very weird. But in the absolute best way!

“Finally, we’ll invite our guests back to the main house to dance the night away as the evening climaxes with a huge, lavish party.”

Guests at the Moonlight Ball will enjoy canapés from award-winning local foody favourites, Grazing Brew Box, and can even stroke SpellBound’s selection of snakes and spiders if they dare.

The Moonlight Ball is on Thursday 31 October at 6.45pm at Berwick House in Shrewsbury.

Tickets and more information are available via Facebook or by visiting SpellBound.Productions.

