Get crafty in Wellington and Oakengates this half term

Telford & Wrekin Council in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council, funded by the Inclusive Communities Fund are providing free family art workshops this October half-term in Wellington and Oakengates.

Telford Interfaith Festival of Light Lantern Parade

Families and children over five can sign up to join a workshop where they will be guided by an artist through the process of making a willow stick lantern.

Children must be accompanied by a helpful adult so they can make their lantern together. Once lanterns are made, we will be celebrating with a Telford Interfaith Festival of Light Lantern Parade on Friday 1 November at 5.30pm in Bowring Park Wellington, where all lanterns can be proudly displayed.

Councillor Raj Mehta Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride and Chair of Telford Interfaith Council said “I’m proud that Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council are able to support these creative workshops in Wellington and Oakengates for this October half-term. It’s a great opportunity for families to do something together that is a little different to the usual.”

For more information and to sign up to a workshop;

Saturday 26 October at Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, Wellington https://bit.ly/487drG0

Sunday 27 Oct – Wednesday 30 October at Telford Theatre, Oakengates – https://bit.ly/3zXJZ8W

Councillor Angela McClements Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said “These lantern making workshops are a fabulous opportunity for your family’s creative side to come out as the lanterns can be decorated in any way you like so I’ll be looking forward to seeing all the different patterns and styles that the children come up with. Lantern making is a popular craft in the autumn as the nights draw in.”

There will be an evening celebration of light with a magical parade of the lanterns on Friday 1 November at 5.30pm in Bowring Park, Wellington. Meet at the Bowring Park Tennis Court. To join in the parade you must have booked onto a family lantern making workshop.

These workshops are being delivered in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council funded by Inclusive Communities Fund – a legacy of the Commonwealth Games, a fund made available by UK Government through the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) overseen by West Midlands Combined Authority.