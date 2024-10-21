Ellesmere trebuchet primes for pumpkin propulsion!

Preparations are once again underway for the annual ‘Final Fling’ event in Ellesmere.

The trebuchet in action

Families and any other young-at-heart folk are invited to bring their Halloween lanterns to the recreation field on Birch Road on Sunday 3rd November between 2pm and 4pm. The pumpkins will then be flung at a mystery target.

The free event is being brought to the town by Fizzgigs, the local community arts group. The pumpkins will be flung via a trebuchet, a medieval siege engine. Visitors can name their jack-o-lanterns, and the names are carefully recorded and the pumpkins weighed.

‘Operating the trebuchet is hard work,’ Peter Cartlidge said. ‘About five hundred kilos of ballast will be in the trebuchet bucket which will be pulled into position for every pumpkin fling. So come early to be sure your pumpkin gets thrown. It’s not every day you get to see a trebuchet!’

This year each person will be asked to predict how far their pumpkin might go. The measuring tape will be adjusted to that point. Any pumpkin hitting the predicted distance will win a small prize.

At least 100 people have attended the event each year, with over 150 when the weather has been kind. Joan Mowl, Chairman of Fizzgigs, said, ‘It is lovely to hear the banter and joshing between folks, and also to see how seriously some of the children take the event!’

All pumpkin flesh and unflung jack-o-lanterns will be collected from the field and taken for composting.

Details of all Fizzgigs activities can be found at fizzgigs.co.uk.