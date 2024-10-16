16.3 C
Join Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for its Spooktacular Halloween Experience

Updated:
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is set to deliver a day of spooktacular fun with their Halloween Experience, on Sunday, 27th October at its Cosford Airbase and Headquarters.

This family friendly event features a variety of Halloween themed activities designed to engage visitors of all ages.

Children are encouraged to come in costume and will receive Halloween themed goody bags.

Throughout the day, families can take part in a Trick-or-Treat Hunt, meet Maac the Pup, the charity’s mascot, and enjoy interactive games.

Visitors need to book to secure their preferred session. Tickets are available at £10 per child (under 16) per session, with up to two accompanying adults free with each child’s ticket.

All proceeds from the event go towards funding Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s advanced pre-hospital emergency service, helping to save lives across the region.

Jo Bailey, group events lead at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for children to enjoy a fun-filled Halloween event while visiting our airbase and learning about our lifesaving service. We look forward to welcoming families from across the communities we serve and hope many will join us for this spooky experience.”

For further information and ticket bookings, visit midlandsairambulance.com/events/halloween-experience/.

