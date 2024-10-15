Wrekin’s Halfway House celebrates re-opening with half term activities

The recently re-opened Halfway House on The Wrekin is welcoming visitors to a week of special events celebrating local history, wellness, and community from Tuesday 29th October – Saturday 2nd November.

Halfway House on the Wrekin

Nestled halfway between the base and summit of the famous Shropshire landmark, Halfway House has been a beloved stop-off for hikers and pleasure-seekers since the Victorian era.

It was purchased earlier this year by Yellow Ribbon Community Chaplaincy who have since re-opened the café and have exciting plans to develop the site into a thriving hub for community groups and businesses to enjoy.

The Pavilion will be open to visitors from Monday 28th October to Saturday, 2nd November. There will be opportunity to explore the facilities and connect with the historic site. The team at Halfway House are inviting local residents to share their memories of the Wrekin, photos and ideas for the future.

“We are thrilled to re-open this important landmark on the Wrekin. It is a special site, holding memories for many people in Shropshire and beyond. Whether you’re a local resident, keen walker, or simply curious about this unique site, we are looking forward to welcoming you all.” Pauline Mack, Halfway House

Highlights of the Open Pavilion Week include:

Tuesday, 29th October 11:30 am – 1:00 pm: Meandering Ercall Walk led by Jenny Joy

Starting from the car park at Ercall Lane, this guided walk takes you through picturesque trails with stunning views, concluding at Halfway House for refreshments and a chat. The walk will involve some uphill sections but will not include the summit of The Wrekin.

Wellness Drop-Ins are being held on Wednesday, 30th October, Thursday 31st October and Friday, 1st November between 11.30am – 3.00pm each day

A range of wellness, fitness, and creative arts activities will be available at Halfway House. Open to all ages, the sessions will provide information and demonstrations to help visitors engage with their well-being.

Saturday, 2nd November

11.30am: Hear The Wrekin Cry with Martin Wood, Shropshire’s Town Crier

Celebrate the reopening of Halfway House with the famous Wrekin Cry, delivered by local Town Crier, Martin Wood. It’s a tradition that you won’t want to miss!

11:30 am – 3.30pm: Circus Skills Workshops with Leo Loco’s Circus

Children and adults alike can enjoy a lively, fun-filled circus skills workshop led by Leo Loco. All ages are welcome to come along and try their hand at juggling, balancing, and more.

Light refreshments will be available at the Halfway House Café Kiosk throughout the week.

The team at Halfway House are eager to engage with local businesses, wellness agencies, and community groups. Those wanting to get involved can contact the team at info@halfwayhouseonthewrekin.co.uk