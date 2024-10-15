12.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shifnal gets ready for free half-term pumpkin hunt

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Youngsters in Shifnal can enjoy a week of ‘spooktacular’ fun later this month, thanks to Shifnal Town Council and Love Shifnal.

Getting ready for the Shifnal Pumpkin Hunt are Adam Cawley Woods The Cleaners, David De La Motte - Number 5, Laura Stevenson The Flower Pot, Harvey Hazelhurst - Jacksons Butchers
Getting ready for the Shifnal Pumpkin Hunt are Adam Cawley Woods The Cleaners, David De La Motte – Number 5, Laura Stevenson The Flower Pot, Harvey Hazelhurst – Jacksons Butchers

The town is hosting its second pumpkin hunt – to take place during October half term.

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal explained: “We hope the activity will provide some Halloween fun for families in the area, encouraging them to explore their town and be rewarded with some treats”.

- Advertisement -

Participants in the event, which runs from Saturday, October 26 until November 2, have to collect a trail map from Woods the Cleaners, Shifnal Library, Nan’s Café or gift shop Presence, and then search for pumpkins and clues in shop windows.

“The children then have to solve the riddle from the clues and return their answers to Woods, Nan’s, the library or Presence to collect a Halloween treat,” Sally explained.

“It is set to be a really enjoyable week and is a great way of encouraging families to get out and about and support local businesses – and it’s a good opportunity for the traders in the town to join together with the community.”

Retailers and businesses taking part include Rachael The Flower Girl, Woods Dry Cleaners, Black Orchid Salon, Finest Feet, Presence, Alexander’s Café, The Flower Pot, No. 5 Café, Shifnal Home and Garden, Edgerton’s Barbers, Nan’s Café, Level Up Beauticians, Severn Hospice Shop, CD Financial, First Impressions Beauty, Richards, Fields of Shifnal, Jacksons the Butchers, Clarkes Solicitors, Shifnal Library, The Plough and Catherine’s Bakery.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP