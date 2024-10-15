Local choir accompany world premiere of new Post Office scandal musical

Ludlow’s Rockspring Choir will be the first choir to accompany Make Good: The Post Office Scandal, as it premieres at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on the 18th and 19th October.

Make Good is a new musical over three years in the making, a co-production between Ludlow-based Pentabus and Nottingham-based New Perspectives.

Each company is celebrating their 50th anniversary and a combined 100 years of rural touring. Make Good departs for a 26 venue UK tour, accompanied by a different local choir at each location.

- Advertisement -

Rockspring Choir are a social community choir who bring together people who love to sing. They often raise money for local causes such as Hope House children’s hospice.

Christine Perkins from Rockspring Choir commented, “The Rockspring Community Choir is delighted, and feels very proud to be part of this innovative original production by Pentabus. Joyful tunes with big impacts, highlighting the miscarriage of justice endured by sub postmasters and mistresses.”

Pentabus and New Perspectives are both charities, and are giving 50% of all donations received during the tour to the Horizon Scandal Fund for affected sub-postmasters.

Make Good

Over twenty years a silent tragedy has unfolded in the heart of our communities. Innocent sub-postmasters had their lives torn apart and faced bankruptcy, isolation, and jail for crimes that were never committed, for debts that never existed.

Directly informed by conversations with affected sub-postmasters, Make Good dives into this most local of stories, capturing the raw emotions, the bewilderment and the unbreakable bond of faith and family that were put to the test.

Make Good,three years in the making, tells the story of the Post Office Scandal, now recognised as one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in British history. With book by Jeanie O’Hare (Queen Margaret, Royal Exchange) and music and lyrics by Olivier-nominee Jim Fortune (The Odyssey, Hex, NT).

“If we knew that this was going to happen to us, that we were going to become criminals by buying a Post Office, we would never, ever have done it. They are the criminals. Behind closed doors they have secretly been doing this to us. This show opens up those doors and in doing so, it tells the story that the nation needs to hear. The story of what really happened to us and other post-masters and post-mistresses.” Sub-postmaster Rubbina Shaheen

Shropshire Tour Dates

Friday 18 October, 7.30pm, Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Saturday 19 October, 7.30pm, Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Tuesday 5 November, 7.30pm, Theatre Severn

Saturday 23November, 7.30pm, Quatt Village Hall

Thursday 28 November, 7.30pm, SpArc, Bishops Castle

Friday 29 November, 8pm, The Edge, Much Wenlock