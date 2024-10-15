12.8 C
Legendary folk rockers “Steeleye Span” 50th anniversary tour comes to Theatre Severn

Legendary folk-rock band Steeleye Span is set to ignite Theatre Severn on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, with a night of timeless classics and exciting new material.

Steeleye Span will be bringing their tour to Theatre Severn. Photo: MIke Burgess
Steeleye Span will be bringing their tour to Theatre Severn. Photo: MIke Burgess

For over five decades, Steeleye Span has been at the forefront of the folk-rock genre, captivating audiences with their unique blend of traditional English folk music and rock influences. Their groundbreaking albums and iconic songs have cemented their status as pioneers of the genre.

The band’s latest release, “The Green Man Collection,” brings together tracks from their recent albums and reimagined versions of three Steeleye classics. Highlights include a collaboration with Francis Rossi of Status Quo on “Hard Times” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Shipbuilding.” Of particular note is the title track, “The Green Man,” a previously lost song by Bob Johnson that addresses the issue of climate change with striking relevance.

Joining Steeleye Span on this tour is acclaimed violinist Athena Octavia, who brings her exceptional talent and fresh perspective to the band’s performances. Together, they will deliver a captivating setlist featuring a mix of beloved classics and newer material, showcasing the band’s enduring creativity and versatility.

Steeleye Span’s journey began in the early 1970s, a time of musical innovation and cultural change. Their debut album, “Hark The Village Wait,” and subsequent releases established them as a major force in the music scene. Throughout their career, the band has consistently pushed boundaries and embraced new musical directions, resulting in a rich and diverse discography.

From their collaborations with renowned figures like Sir Terry Pratchett to their recent critically acclaimed album “Est’d 1969,” Steeleye Span continues to captivate audiences with their timeless music and unwavering passion.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the legendary Steeleye Span live at Theatre Severn on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024.

Entertainment

