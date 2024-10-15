Half-term adventure awaits at the Severn Valley Railway

Families can be sure of a warm welcome and an exciting day out at the Severn Valley Railway during the autumn half-term break. The heritage line is open for nine consecutive days of fun, from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 3 November.

Enjoy October half-term at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Severn Valley Railway

Hop on board a heritage diesel or steam-hauled train, and see what you can spot, as you travel past 16 miles of stunning views and pristinely preserved stations. Families receive a complimentary EyeSpy booklet to test their powers of observation during the journey.

‘If you want to let of some steam,’ said visitor engagement manager Lewis Maddox, ‘There’s plenty of opportunity at The Engine House, Highley, where we have a large outdoor play area. Youngsters can get hands-on with sorting the mail in the travelling post office carriage, and get up close and personal with an array of full-size steam locomotives on display.

‘Plus, between Monday 28 October and Friday 1 November, we’ve something really special – a huge train set at The Engine House, courtesy of Train Time ‘stay ‘n’ play’, from 11am to 4pm.’

During the half-term holiday week, it’s Halloween, and the SVR is getting fully into the spooky spirit of things with its Ghost and Scream Trains. Not for the faint-hearted, these experiences run during the evenings of 26, 30 and 31 October.

And, on the first weekend of the holiday, the Christmas Fayre takes place at The Engine House. On 26 and 27 October, dozens of local craftspeople and producers will offer a huge variety of gifts to help everyone get an early start on their Christmas shopping.

Further information and tickets at svr.co.uk.