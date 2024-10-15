Enjoy spooktacular fun at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Calling all young witches and wizards! Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is brewing up a cauldron of creepy-crawly fun this October Half Term with a variety of Halloween activities guaranteed to delight visitors.

Molly the Trainee Witch

Help Molly the Trainee Witch Pass Her Exams!

Join Molly the Trainee Witch on Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st October for a magical live, interactive show. Molly needs your help to whip up a potion powerful enough to finally pass her magic exams! This spellbinding performance, featuring Molly’s mischievous cat companions Flax and Barley, is perfect for children aged 3 to 10. Catch the show at 10am, 11.30am, or 1pm on both days.

Spooky Delights Await!

Embrace the Halloween spirit by making your way through the thrilling Spooky Corridor in the Dye House. Don’t forget to drop by the craft stations for some fang-tastic Halloween-themed activities, perfect for keeping little witches and wizards entertained.

- Advertisement -

Uncover the Secrets of the Dragon on the Hill

On Friday 1st November (All Souls Day), embark on a special Dragon on the Hill Tour with Molly the Trainee Witch. This family-friendly tour, aimed at children aged 7 to 12, unravels the hidden secrets of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Listen to tales of the local legend, the Dragon on the Hill, and discover what life was like for those who worked in the flax mill. Places are limited, so booking in advance is recommended.

Free Fun for the Whole Family!

While the shows are free to join (donations are welcome!), there’s even more to enjoy! Throughout the half-term break (October 26th to November 3rd), children can explore the fascinating “Mill” exhibition for free. Learn about the history of this important site, considered the grandparent of the modern skyscraper, and even build your own miniature skyscraper!

For more information and booking details see shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk/whats-on/