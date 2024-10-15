12.8 C
Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society celebrates 100th production with “Murder in Play”

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society (BHADS) is set to present its 100th production, “Murder in Play,” a hilarious comedy by Simon Brett.

This landmark performance takes place at the Bayston Hill Memorial Hall from November 21st to 23rd. doors open at 7pm and curtain up at 7.30pm.

Curtain Up on Mayhem

“Murder in Play” follows Boris Smolensky’s budget repertory production of “Murder At Priorswell Manor.”

As the play unfolds, the line between reality and performance blurs when a cast member is murdered on stage!

With egos clashing and red herrings multiplying, Simon Brett’s witty script keeps the audience guessing until the very end. Fans of classic murder mysteries will be delighted by this clever whodunit.

Celebrate local theatre

This special 100th production is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate local theatre and support the Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society.

Tickets are just £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and can be purchased online at ticketsource.co.uk/bhads, via email at bhadsdrama@gmail.com, or by phone at 07814177540. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Don’t miss this chance to laugh, gasp, and celebrate a century of theatrical excellence with the Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society!

