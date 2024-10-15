Abbey Foregate Drama Group stages “Cheshire Cats”

Calling all theatre lovers and supporters of a great cause! The ever-popular Abbey Foregate (SURC) Drama Group is back with their heartwarming and hilarious production, “Cheshire Cats”.

Pictured is a recent production by Abbey Foregate (SURC) Drama Group of Steel Magnolias

This charming play follows the journey of five friends, Hilary, Siobhan, Yvonne, Vicky, and Maggie, as they embark on the iconic London Moonwalk, a 13-mile fundraising walk in support of Breast Cancer research.

Friendship, Fitness, and Fun

Get ready to laugh and cry (maybe a little of both!) as these women with diverse fitness levels and motivations tackle the challenge.

From the ever-determined Hilary aiming to conquer the walk in record time to the newcomer Maggie facing her first strenuous adventure, “Cheshire Cats” delves into the personal stories behind their participation.

Whether it’s a walk down memory lane to honor a lost loved one or simply a much-needed escape from life’s daily grind, each character’s reason for joining the Moonwalk is as unique as they are.

Unexpected Twists and London Lights:

The play throws a curveball as a last-minute addition to the team throws one member into a tizzy. But the spirit of camaraderie prevails, and the women embark on their journey, chanting their way through the moonlit streets of London.

Be prepared for hilarious escapades, from frantic pit stops to painful blisters, all peppered with encounters with some unforgettable characters.

Secrets Revealed and a Cause Close to the Heart

As the friends persevere through the walk, “Cheshire Cats” builds towards a heartwarming climax, with secrets finally being revealed upon their return to Chester.

This heartwarming and humorous play not only entertains but also raises awareness for Coppafeel!, a charity dedicated to educating young people about early cancer detection.

Join the Journey

Don’t miss this feel-good performance! Witness the power of friendship, celebrate the amazing feat of human endurance, and support a fantastic cause.

“Cheshire Cats” promises a captivating evening at the theatre, leaving you with a smile on your face and a renewed appreciation for the strength of women.

Cheshire Cats will be performed at St Nicholas Hall, Coleham Head in Shrewsbury between 30th October and 2nd November, 2024.



Tickets costing £12 for adults or £6 for Under 16s are available by calling 01743 247450 or 07951 862881.