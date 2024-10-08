Top pianist to perform in Shrewsbury

One of the music world’s brightest young pianists lands in Shropshire in October for a recital which is expected to prove extremely popular.

Alim Beisembayev

Alim Beisembayev, now a top international pianist, performs on Sunday, October 20, at the Maidment Auditorium at Shrewsbury School at 3pm.

Growing up in Kazakhstan, Alim’s first musical experiments came with a small toy piano he got his parents to buy him at the age of five. He never looked back.

After training at the Purcell School and at the Royal College and Royal Academy of Music in London, he was the deserving winner of the Leeds Piano Competition in 2021

A BBC New Generation Artist and the winner of the Critics’ Choice Award for Young Talent (Piano). 26-year-old Alim will play a selection of work by Haydn, Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms.

The Guardian has praised Alim, describing him as a “real musical personality”.

The event in Shrewsbury is the Shropshire Music Trust’s first international piano recital of the season.

Tickets are priced at £18 and can be booked through Shropshire Music Trust at

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/oXCZDJNxhBjO