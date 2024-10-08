12.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

The Severn Valley Railway’s Christmas Fayre is coming

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

For a spot of early Christmas shopping, the Severn Valley Railway has plenty to offer during the weekend of 26 and 27 October.

The heritage line’s Engine House at Highley is holding its annual Christmas Gift Fayre
The heritage line’s Engine House at Highley is holding its annual Christmas Gift Fayre

The heritage line’s Engine House at Highley is holding its annual Christmas Gift Fayre, and dozens of suppliers will offer a wide range of gifts and products on sale, including hand-crafted jewellery, stained glass, wooden crafts and candles.

‘Once again, we’re working with talented and enterprising local craftspeople,’ said Nadia Attwell, the SVR’s assistant commercial manager. ‘If you’re after something special or an unusual stocking filler, you’re bound to find something to fit the bill.

- Advertisement -

‘To get everyone in the Christmas spirit, the wonderful Bewdley Got 2 Sing choir will be performing at The Engine House on both days.’

The Engine House is open between 10.30am and 4.30pm on both days, and entry is included in the price of travel tickets.

Tickets, timetables and further information are at svr.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP