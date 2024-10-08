The Severn Valley Railway’s Christmas Fayre is coming

For a spot of early Christmas shopping, the Severn Valley Railway has plenty to offer during the weekend of 26 and 27 October.

The heritage line’s Engine House at Highley is holding its annual Christmas Gift Fayre, and dozens of suppliers will offer a wide range of gifts and products on sale, including hand-crafted jewellery, stained glass, wooden crafts and candles.

‘Once again, we’re working with talented and enterprising local craftspeople,’ said Nadia Attwell, the SVR’s assistant commercial manager. ‘If you’re after something special or an unusual stocking filler, you’re bound to find something to fit the bill.

‘To get everyone in the Christmas spirit, the wonderful Bewdley Got 2 Sing choir will be performing at The Engine House on both days.’

The Engine House is open between 10.30am and 4.30pm on both days, and entry is included in the price of travel tickets.

Tickets, timetables and further information are at svr.co.uk.